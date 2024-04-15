I knew I would score against Czech Republic even before the game - Asamoah Gyan on debut World Cup goal

Former Black Stars striker Asamoah Gyan has revealed an intriguing premonition he had before Ghana's game against the Czech Republic in the 2006 World Cup, where he scored a historic goal.

Despite a challenging start to the tournament with a 2-0 loss to eventual champions Italy, Gyan remained confident and determined. Recalling the moment, he shared that he had a strong feeling he would score in the upcoming match against the Czech Republic.

"I prophesied my first World Cup goal. I told my brother [Baffour] in our hotel room when he was leaving for Ghana that I felt I would score. So, I told him to tell Ghanaians I would score. I saw it [before the game]," Gyan revealed.

True to his premonition, Gyan's goal in the 68 second against the Czech Republic turned out to be the fastest of the tournament, stunning the then-second-ranked team in the world. His goal not only boosted Ghana's morale but also paved the way for a 2-0 victory, with Sulley Muntari scoring another goal to secure the win.

The momentum gained from this victory propelled Ghana forward, as they went on to defeat the United States of America 2-1 and advance to the round of 16. Despite their eventual exit from the tournament after a 3-0 loss to Brazil, Gyan's performance left a lasting impression.

Gyan's remarkable journey in the World Cup continued, with him scoring a total of six goals across three tournaments, becoming the highest-scoring African player in the competition's history.

Since retiring from professional football in June 2023, Gyan has shifted his focus to other stuff including his initiative, the All Regional Games project. Through this project, he aims to identify and nurture young talents across various sports beyond football, leaving a legacy beyond the pitch.