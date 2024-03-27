"I learned a lot about myself as Black Queens coach"- Nora Hauptle reveals

Black Queens coach, Nora Hauptle, has opened up on her time as coach of the female senior national team of Ghana.

The Swiss trainer led Ghana back to the Women's Africa Cup of Nations after an incredible run during the qualifiers, where she lost only a game.

The Black Queens were on the verge of advancing to the final round of qualifiers for the Olympic Games when Babara Banda netted late to deny Ghana.

Despite the mini setback, Hauptle is proud of her journey with the Black Queens as she draws her play for the Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco later this year.

"I knew when I jumped in there that I would have the resilience to survive [and] I would learn a lot about myself," she told the BBC.

"For me, the interest behind it maybe sounds ridiculous for others but I learned the most in this whole journey about myself."

The Black Queens had missed the last two editions of the WAFCON before Hauptle took over as coach.

The team is hoping to make a good mark at the continental stage as Ghana chases its first-ever women's title.