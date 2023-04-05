I left King Faisal because the coach didn't know how to talk to players - Abednego Tetteh

Bibiaini Gold Stars marksman Abednego Tetteh has revealed why he left King Faisal stating the conduct of the team's head coach as a factor that drove him away from the club.

After falling out of favour at Hearts of Oak, Abednego Tetteh joined King Faisal on a two-year deal to reignite his career but his struggles were far from being solved as he managed just two goals in 10 matches.

The 32-year-old took another challenge by joining Bibiani Gold Stars and hit the ground running instantly.

While blaming Hearts of Oak for limited opportunities, he said the speech of the manager of King Faisal was ill-inspired.

"Hearts of Oak never gave me the time to prove myself. I left King Faisal because the coach didn't know how to talk to players. I came to Gold Stars because Coach Michael Osei believed in me," he said

Tetteh after joining Bibiani Gold Stars has now joined the top scorer's race with 10 goals, just two less than Berekum Chelsea's Mezack Asante who leads the chat.

While aiming to power Bibiani Gold Stars into the top four, he has equally not ruled out any opportunity to be crowned the goal king at the end of the season.

"My target is first for my team to be in the top four if not winning the league but for the goal king is a secondary matter, when I win it I will give thanks to God.

“I hope [I win the golden boot] so but that is not my target now, the target is to help my team to be in the top four,” he added.

Bibiani Gold Stars is currently sixth on the table with 38 points.