I look forward to seeing how President Kurt Okraku reignites the confidence of Ghanaians in Ghana football- Neil Armstrong Mortagbe

A little over a couple of weeks ago, the Congress of the Ghana Football Association elected Kurt Okraku as its new President after a keen contest.

Human Capital Developer, Marketing Consultant and former Managing Director of Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club Limited, Mr Neil Armstrong-Mortagbe, in an interview with Accra-based Class FM (91.3 MHz), has indicated how eager he is to see how the Kurt Okraku led Executive Council sets about the task of reigniting the passion of Ghanaians for Ghana Football.

Mr. Armstrong-Mortagbe asserted that the confidence and trust of Ghanaians in the Ghana Football establishment had significantly waned ever since the 2014 World Cup tournament in Brazil and the airing of the Number 12 documentary on Ghana Football.

"It is therefore critical that President Okraku and the ExCo prioritise a strategy to win back the support of Ghanaians", he emphasised.

In a bid to do so, Neil recommended that, Kurt should engage every football person at every level and also create an open and proactive relationship with the media.

As part of the strategy, Neil expressed the view that Communications Department of the FA should be revitalised and adequately resourced.

He added that, if there is a strong relationship between the media and the GFA, the media is likely to reflect more of the positive actions of the GFA than the negatives and this can help in the process of winning back the passion,confidence and trust of the Ghanaian populace.

Neil Armstrong-Mortagbe went on to wish Kurt Okraku well as he takes over the reins of Ghana Football for the next four years.