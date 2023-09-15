"I need GHC40,000 for my surgery"- Neglected ex-Kotoko player Ibrahim Osman cries

Former Asante Kotoko striker, Ibrahim Osman has revealed that he needs GHC40,000 for his anterior cruciate ligament injury surgery.

The 24-year-old has pleaded with the Ghana Football Association to come to his aid after his former clubs, Kotoko and King Faisal neglected him.

Osman picked up the injury while playing for King Faisal on loan in 2022 and has since been unable to treat the injury due to financial constraints.

“I was neglected by Nana Yaw Amponsah and his management. He refused to answer my calls, and now my contract with the club has expired," he told Angel FM.

“I’m pleading with GFA to help me with my surgery. I have been home for more than a year without playing football, and I will need GHC40,000 for my surgery.”

The condition of Osman came to the fore after former Legon Cities goalkeeper William Essu's photos of being seriously sick went viral.

Just a day before that, Legon Cities goalkeeper Sylvester Sackey died from illness.