I need some good rest - Desmond Ofei after winning gold medal with Black Satellites in African Games

Black Satellites coach Desmond Ofei expressed the need for a well-deserved rest after guiding the team to a historic African Games gold on home soil.

The Ghana U-20 national team secured a hard-fought victory over Uganda in the final at the Accra Sports Stadium, with Jerry Afriyie's late goal sealing the title.

The triumph not only brought glory to the team but also marked Ghana's first men's football medal at the African Games in over a decade. Speaking to 3Sports, Ofei expressed pride in the team's achievement, adding an extra gold to Ghana's tally of 69 medals at the games.

Reflecting on the intensity of the African Games and his first experience coaching in Africa at this level, the 36-year-old coach acknowledged the challenges he faced.

"I need some good rest. It’s been intense. It’s my first time working in Africa on this level. It’s not easy because I coach with passion and give everything," Ofei stated.

With a desire to recharge and spend time with his family, Ofei emphasised the importance of regaining energy for future endeavors. As he looks forward to a well-deserved break, Ofei's dedication and commitment to coaching continue to inspire the Black Satellites and the Ghanaian football community.