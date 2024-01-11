"I never said the president was in my pocket"- Former GFA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi asks Anas to produce evidence

Former Ghana Football Association President, Kwesi Nyantakyi has publicly denied the widespread falsehood that he had Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo in his pocket.

Following the number 12 expose' by investigative journalist Anas Armeyaw Anas in 2018, Mr Nyantakyi was vilified for a non-existent quote.

According to the ex-FA capo, it was all a propaganda to tarnish his image and wreck his political ambition.

"I never said that," he said on Starr Chart with Bola Ray, who asked about the infamous quote. "You see the propaganda. I never said that," he added.

"As Anas Armeyaw Anas to produce a tape where I said that. How could I have ever said that? I never ever said that but I saw cartoons of Kwesi Nyantaki reduced into spider with Nana Akufo-Addo's protruding in my pocket. It was very disrespectful."

Nyantakyi had to resign from his positions from the FA and CAF before later serving a ban from FIFA following the documentary in June 2018.

The former Wa All Stars owner, however, admitted that he had business discussions with the group, who presented themselves as investors and could build Ghana a $2 billion refinery.

"I said that I am a Ghanaian, I know politicians and once they want to invest I can lead them to these politicians and I don't think there was anything bad about that," he continued.

"These are people who falsely represented themselves as large business conglomerates and that they could be a refinery in Ghana, which cost over $2 billion and that is how it all came about."