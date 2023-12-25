'I pray Richmond Lamptey delivers in the Black Stars' - Kotoko assistant coach David Ocloo

Asante Kotoko assistant coach David Ocloo has extended his best wishes to midfielder Richmond Lamptey for his inclusion in the provisional Black Stars squad ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Lamptey, a former Inter Allies midfielder, secured his spot among the 11 home-based players in the 55-man provisional list unveiled by Chris Hughton last week.

Following Lamptey's stellar performance in Kotoko's 1-0 victory over RTU in week 16 of the Ghanaian top-flight, Ocloo expressed optimism about the player's potential contribution to the national team.

“We were very happy to see him selected. Lamptey is a special player; the vision and his level of technique are very high. I just pray he delivers in the Black Stars,” Ocloo remarked after the game.

The 2023 AFCON, scheduled to take place from January 13 to February 11, 2024, in Ivory Coast, adds an extra layer of anticipation as Hughton has until January 3 to finalise his selection, trimming down the provisional squad to the final 27 players for the tournament.

Lamptey, fueled by the support and prayers from the coaching staff, will be aiming to secure his spot in the final squad and contribute significantly to the Black Stars' quest for success in the upcoming AFCON competition.