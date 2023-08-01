I relied on my wife's assistance - Ex-AshantiGold midfielder Amos Addae narrates struggles after GFA's suspension

Former AshantiGold SC player, Amos Addae has recounted how he had to rely on her wife to survive following the Ghana Football Association (GFA) decision to suspend players involved in the alleged match-fixing game between AshantiGold and Inter Allies.

Last Monday, the GFA's punishment for the players was completely reversed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana FA reportedly penalized 21 players for allegedly tampering with the outcome of Ashgold vs. Inter Allies' match on match day 34, which the home team won 7-0 in just two seasons ago.

When asked how the suspension affected him, Addae, who served as captain during the alleged match-fixing, expressed his displeasure with the GFA's initial decision because it had a detrimental impact on the majority of players.

"I sometimes get disappointed at the GFA. Players in the Ghana Premier League are not paid well and suspending the players affected them. How were they going to feed their family?" he told Adom FM.

He revealed that he is currently in the United Kingdom trying to start from scratch with the help of his wife.

"If not for the help of my wife in the UK, how would I have fed the family? Life here is difficult. The amount of money spent on renting an apartment for a month in the UK can be used at a 5-star hotel in Ghana for seven months". He said.

"Our leaders need to sometimes take their time in taking decisions. One player who was suspended had a contract in Serbia but he came back due to the suspension tag placed on him," he added.

The GFA acknowledged the ruling from CAS and have accepted to go according to their direction.