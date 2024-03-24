'I think I made a bad choice and it affected the team' - Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara after FC Samartex defeat

Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara has shouldered the blame for his team's loss to Samartex on matchday 23 of the Ghana Premier League.

The Phobians suffered their first defeat under the Ivorian tactician, falling 2-1 at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex on Saturday. Evans Osei Wusu's brace proved decisive for Samartex, ending Hearts of Oak's eight-game unbeaten streak.

Despite Hamza Issah's goal reducing the deficit for the Phobians, Ouattara acknowledged his role in the defeat, admitting to making poor choices during the game.

"I think I made a bad choice and it affected the team, it’s my fault. Samartex is a good side and I understand why they are on top of the league standings. I congratulate them," he said.

When questioned about his plans to address the team's performance in upcoming matches, Ouattara emphasized self-correction before addressing the players.

"So many things. First of all, I will try to correct myself before I talk to the players," he added.

With Hearts of Oak currently ninth on the Ghana Premier League table with 32 points from 23 matches, they aim to gather crucial points in their remaining 11 games to finish the season positively. Their next challenge is a home match against Bibiani Gold Stars.

Meanwhile, Samartex, sitting atop the league table, eyes the championship title after making their debut just last season.