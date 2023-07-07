I want either Real Madrid or Premier League clubs for Ernest Nuamah - Father

Yaw Nuamah, the father of Ghana winger Ernest Nuamah has stated that he would like his son to one day play for one of the top clubs in the English Premier League or for Spanish giants Real Madrid.

The FC Nordjaelland attacker enjoyed a great season in the Danish Super League which earned him a nomination in the list of top 100 youngsters vying for the prestigious Golden Boy Award in 2023.

Having won a number of individual awards in Denmark the 19-year-old recently earned a call-up to Ghana's senior national team, the Black Stars and eventually made his debut against Madagascar in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

He was also a key player for the Black Meteors side who were unfortunately eliminated in the early stages of the U-23 AFCON tournament in Morocco where he scored Ghana's opening goal of the competition.

While many have linked him to top clubs due to his recent performances, his father is also wishing the youngster gets to play in the two top leagues in the world.

“I want my son to play in the Premier League of England. Sometimes the kids themselves have their own dream team and I do not know what team Nuamah prefers but for me as his dad I wish he comes to the EPL,” Yaw Nuamah told GhanaSportsMarket.com.

“I wish he plays for Chelsea or Manchester United or Manchester City. In Spain it is my wish that he plays for Real Madrid,” he added.