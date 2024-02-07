'I want to win every competition for Ghana' - GFA bos Kurt Okraku

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kurt Okraku, has voiced his unwavering commitment to bringing success to Ghanaian football by aiming to win major international tournaments, including the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and the World Cup.

Despite recent criticism surrounding the Black Stars' performance at AFCON 2023, Okraku remains focused on achieving success and leaving a lasting legacy.

During a press conference in Kumasi, Okraku declared, "I want to win the AFCON; I want to win the World Cup! I want to win every competition Ghana finds itself. This is the collective belief and mindset of my fellow Executive Council members."

Acknowledging the need for improvement following the Black Stars' recent consecutive group stage exits, Okraku urged all stakeholders, including the media, to rally support without negativity to advance the winning agenda.

The GFA president disclosed that there is a comprehensive strategy in place to revamp men's football. In response to the challenges facing Ghanaian football, particularly the decline in men's football performance, the GFA is committed to implementing initiatives to revive the sport.

In Kumasi, during the press conference, Okraku emphasised the importance of a holistic approach to address the challenges.

He highlighted key areas such as player development, coaching, and infrastructure as integral components of the strategic plan to uplift men's football in Ghana.