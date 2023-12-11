"I wanted to score more"- Brace hero Steven Mukwala after Kotoko edge Hearts in Super Clash

Asante Kotoko striker Steven Mukwala has expressed excitement after inspiring the Porcupine Warriors to a 3-2 victory over fierce rivals Hearts of Oak.

The Ugandan forward netted a brace and provided an assist in a thrilling encounter at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

According to Mukwala, he had wanted to score more goals but the victory is more important.

"It's really amazing, I'm speechless as you see, scoring in a derby is a great feeling. A derby is a derby and it's does matter how you score but a win is a win as well," he said after the game.

"I was looking for more, but you know a derby, you don't have to score much goals, you just have to get the three points and make the fans happy," he added.

Hearts took the lead through a powerful header from Linda Mtange but Isaac Oppong levelled on the stroke of half-time.

After the break, Mukwala pounced on a Richmond Ayi mistake to give Kotoko the lead before extending the advantage later in the game.

Martin Karikari scored late in injury time but it was not enough for a comeback for the Phobians who are using the Baba Yara Sports Stadium for their home games in December.