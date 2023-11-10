'I will be very happy to join them' - Bashir Hayford responds to Hearts of Oak links

Veteran Ghana coach Bashir Hayford says he will be glad to take a job at Hearts of Oak following recent reports linking him to the Ghana Premier League giants.

The Phobians have struggled at the start of the recent season recording just one win in their last five matches while drawing in the remaining four.

The recent performances have sparked speculations regarding the future of Martin Koopman the coach of the team.

Eventually, Hayford's name popped up on the list of potential replacements for the Dutch trainer.

While admitting that an approach has been made by officials of the club, he has openly expressed his interest in the job.

"If they think the current coach is underperforming and therefore my service is needed, I will be very happy to join them."

Bashir Hayford added that he has already submitted his CV upon request and is ready to take over as the Ghana Premier League season unfolds.

Hearts of Oak are currently ninth on the table with 11 points after nine league games and will be hosting Legon Cities at the Accra Sports Stadium in their next game.