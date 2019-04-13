I will do more than Yacouba is doing for Kotoko- Yahaya Mohammed

Aduana Stars forward Yahaya Mohammed says he can do more than Sogne Yacouba is doing at Kotoko, should the club consider bringing him back.

Burkinabe attacker Sogne Yacouba is on the verge on leaving the club following reports, he has agreed personal terms with South African side Orlando Pirates.

With rumours of the striker's departure from Kotoko imminent, the club is in a hunt for a new forward and Yahaya Mohammed's name has popped up.

Mohammed says he can fill the void to be left by Yacouba.

"I will not reject an Asante Kotoko off if they approach me and I will do my best for them," he told Light FM.

"I will also do more than Sogne Yacouba is doing for them right now," he added.

Yahaya Mohammed had a brief spell with the Porcupine Warriors in the past before leaving for to continue his career abroad.

He has previously played for Murcielagos in Mexico and is currently with Premier League Champions Aduana Stars.