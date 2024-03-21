I would have joined Hearts of Oak if I wanted - Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum

Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh Ogum, has disclosed that he turned down an opportunity to join rival club Hearts of Oak, reaffirming his unwavering commitment to the Porcupine Warriors.

Ogum, who guided Asante Kotoko to a triumphant Ghana Premier League title, surprisingly departed from the club following their success. However, he made a remarkable return after being appointed to the Interim Management Committee (IMC) following the dissolution of the Nana Yaw Amponsah-led management and Board of Directors.

Despite recent struggles, with only one win in their last five games of the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season, Ogum remains steadfast in his dedication to the Kotoko cause.

In a recent interview with Angel FM, he revealed his decision to reject an offer from Hearts of Oak before his return to Asante Kotoko.

"I was linked to the Hearts of Oak job; if I wanted to go, I would have done it," Ogum stated. "It was just there for me to go; they called me, they engaged me. I could have gone. I said no I will not go and they didn’t even understand whyâ€¦It’s all about Kotoko."

Asante Kotoko currently occupy the eighth position on the league table with 32 points. They are set to face Nations FC in their upcoming Matchday 23 fixture at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, with kickoff scheduled at 20:00GMT.