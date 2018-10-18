I would have won world best player if I had the chance to play in Europe - Ex-Asante Kotoko star

Former Asante Kotoko forward Joe Okyere believes he would have been recognized as world best if he had the opportunity to ply his trade in Europe.

According to Okyere, his abundant talent would have earned him a global recognition once he had the chance to travel to Europe to continue his football career.

“I would have won world best player if I had the chance to go to Europe during my playing days,” Okyere said on Ashh’s Super Sports.

Okyere, was member of the Kotoko team that lost the African cup finals Egyptian giants Zamalek.

He says “It was very disappointing when we got to the African cup finals but we couldn’t clinch the trophy in 1993 against Zamalek,”

“Akakpo Patron was very good and tactically discipline on the field of play and I really enjoyed playing with him at Kotoko,”

He however revealed how he was kidnapped by the Egyptian side in their bid to sign him after their game with Kotoko.

“Some officials of Zamalek took me away from the stadium after our game against them in Egypt. I was kidnapped into a car after the game,”

“They (Zamalek officials) told the Coaches and management of Kotoko that they need me so I won’t return to Ghana with Kotoko after the game and they negotiated after the game so I didn’t return to Ghana with the Kotoko team”

“In 1993, I was paid GHC4 a month at Kotoko but when I signed for Zamalek, I was paid $2,500,”

“I bought myself out of Contract with Zamalek for $25,000 because of some family issues and decided to join Kotoko”

“I joined Ashgold when I returned from Zamalek because Kotoko were not willing to pay me my $25,000 I paid to Zamalek to cancel my contact,” he concluded.