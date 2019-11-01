Ibrahim Tanko to be named King Faisal coach after CAF U-23 championship

Ghana U-23 coach Ibrahim Tanko will be named head coach of King Faisal after the CAF U-23 championship in Egypt this month.

The former Ghana striker is reportedly in talk with the Kumasi based outfit after the club were reinstated to the topflight following a majority vote at the last extraordinary congress.

Tanko, who was assistant coach of the Black Stars will leave his role with the senior national team to concentrate on the Black Meteors and King Faisal.

According to information gathered by GHANASoccernet.com, head coach of the Black Stars Kwesi Appiah is in talks with former Kotoko gaffer C.K Akonnor to replace Tanko.

Meanwhile, the 42-year old former Borussia Dortmund attacker is poised on qualifying Ghana to the Olympics games in Tokyo next year.