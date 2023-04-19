Ibrahim Zubairu named in Serbia Prva Liga team of the week

Former King Faisal forward Ibrahim Zubairu has been named in the Serbia Prva Liga team of the week after putting up a great performance for FK Jedinstvo against Macva Sabac over the weekend.

Zubairu who was making his 18th appearance was a thorn in the flesh of his opponents throughout the game and capped it off with a good goal to put his team in front.

After several attempts in the game, Zubairu found the back of the net in the 63rd minute to give his team a deserved lead.

However, FK Jedinstvo could not hold on to the lead to claim all three points as the hosts finally found the equaliser 10 minutes after Zubairu's goal. Macva Sabac got their only goal which ensured that they earned a point thanks to Mirko Andric's own goal.

Zubairu has now scored four goals and provided five assists in the ongoing campaign.

FK Jedinstvo are now fifth with 45 points after 30 matches.

https://twitter.com/IZubairu_18/status/1648614646918811649?s=20