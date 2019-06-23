Tier I Special Competition Final: Asante Kotoko 1-1 Karela- Kotoko beat Karela United on penalites

Follow the LIVE play-by-play of the Tier I Special Competition final between Asante Kotoko and Karela United at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The winner of this game will represent Ghana in the CAF Champions League next season.

Asante Kotoko defeated rivals Accra Hearts of Oak to qualify to the finals of the competition. Whilst Karela United shocked Ashanti Gold in Obuasi to book their place in the finals.

Below are the starting line ups for both teams

Asante Kotoko

We begin today's update from the 20th minute at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

It's goalless at the moment

Asante Kotoko 0-0 Karela United

CHANCE- Beautiful pass from Naby Keita to Jordan Opoku but his effort has been saved by Karela United Isaac Hagan. Corner kick to Kotoko

29'- Ball delivered into the box another chance for Kotoko but they fail to make it count.

Karela United possessing the ball in the half of the Kotoko but they lose possession

30'- It's Asante Kotoko 0-0 Karela United

End to end stuff from both sides

31'- CHANCE- Diawise Taylor with a chance to put Karela United infront he fouls the goalkeeper and referee whistles for a foul

32'- Play continues but there is a Karela United injured. Game is on hold as referee calls for the medics

34'- Karela on the attack but Wahab Adam comes to the rescue

35'- What a strike by Kwame Bonsu but he misses the pole by just some inches

40'- It's Asante Kotoko 0-0 Karela

A cross into the box but Naiby Keita fails to make it count. Ball cleared, a Kotoko player picks up the ball but he has been fouled.

42'- Abdul Fatawu behind the ball, poor kick from him as it hits the wall. A chance for Kotoko but what a timely clearance from the Karela defender

43'- Throw in, ball to Emmanuel Gyamfi, he sends in a cross but has been saved the Isaac Hagan

44'- A good pass from Sarfo Taylor to Diawise Taylor but referee whistles for offside

45'- It's Asante Kotoko 0-0 Karela United

We are doing two minutes of added time.

Yellow card to Emmanuel Osei Baffour for descent

CHANCE for Karela United who are on the counter break, can they make it count, Solomon Sarfo Taylor on a one -on- one situation with the goal keeper but Osei Kwame saves the situation for the Porcupine Warriors.

Referee brings the first half to an end, join us for the second half

Second half underway....

49'- GOAL ooooo at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Emmanuel Osei Baffour puts Karela in the lead

It's Asante Kotoko 0-1 Karela United

51'-Emmanuel Gyamfi with a beautiful run in to the box but ball has been cleared

52' Solomon Taylor with a long drive into the box but ball goes wide.

56'- Kotoko pushing for an equalizer with a lot of attacks on Karela United. Corner kick to Kotoko, ball effected but has been cleared.

58'- Karela United still dominating play despite been a goal up. They win a foul at the heart of midfield

62'- Dacosta makes a clearance for Karela after an intense pressure from Abdul Safiu

63'- Corner kick effected but has been cleared from the defence of Karela. Chance but Naby Keita is offside

64'- Diawise Taylor is down on the pitch with a head injury. Game is on hold. CK Akonnor ready to bring Songne Yacouba in the game

65'- CHANCE: Emmanuel Gyamfi with a strike, but Hagan produces a good save, a Abdul Safiu hits the rebound but the ball has been cleared off the line. Karela left off the hook

It's Asante Kotoko 0-1 Karela

66'- Penalty to Asante Kotoko as Abdul Safiu has been brought down in the box. Karela players rush on to the assistant referee I

Goal ooooo Abdul Safiu gets the equalizer for Asante Kotoko through the penalty spot.

It's Asante Kotoko 1-1 Karela United

74' - The game getting more physical now at the moment with a lot of fouls been committed

Substitution- Songne Yacouba has been brought on

76'- Poor clearance from Nurudem Abdullai, corner kick to Asante Kotoko, ball quickly effected but Ampem Dacosta chest the ball to the goalkeeper

77'- End to end stuff here at the Baba Yara Sports stadium as both teams push for the lead.

80'- It's Asante Kotoko 1-1 Karela United

Daniel Darkwah has been booked for a tackle from behind by the referee

81'- CHANCE- Songne Yacouba heads the ball over the ball. What a miss

83'- Asante Kotoko piling a lot of pressure on Karela United as they push for the second goal. Corner Kick to Kotoko

84'- Amos Frimpong miss a glorious opportunity to put Kotoko in the lead. What a miss from the Kotoko captain

88'- Emmanuel Gyamfi on the counter attack, beats his marker, shoots but the ball has been saved by Isaac Hagan

Game getting interesting at the moment as we get to the dying minutes

89'- Kotoko equalizes but referee whistles for hand ball. Goal disallowed

90'- We are doing four minutes of additional time

It's Asante Kotoko 1-1 Karela United

Goal kick to Karela United who are under so much pressure from Kotoko

We will be heading straight to the penalty shoot-out should the game ended in a draw.

Referee Lateef Adari whistles to bring the game to a close. We head to the penalty shoot-out.

The game ends (4-1) on penalties with Asante Kotoko emerging as winners.

Thanks for staying with us..

By Herbert BOAKYE YIADOM