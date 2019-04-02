IK Sirius chief Ove Sjöblom speaks extensively about legal dispute over Kingsley Sarfo’s transfer refund

IK Sirius chairman Ove Sjöblom has spoken at length on Kingsley Sarfo’s transfer refund legal case against Malmo FF.

Malmo FF have sued Sirius IK seeking a refund of the transfer fee of jailed Ghanaian midfielder Kingsley Sarfo with the player's former juvenile club Soccer Soldier Academy in battle with Sirus over their share of the transfer fee.

The Blue Blue lads forked out $1.5 million to sign the talented Ghanaian on a four-year deal in the summer in June 2017.

But the promising career of the 23-year-old has been cut short after he was handed a two-year and eight months prison sentence for defilement.

GHANAsoccernet.com reported that the Swedish giants have sued Sirius, demanding a refund of their $1.5 million.

With the Ghanaian expected to serve his full sentence, Malmo are determined to reclaim their money.

However, in the midst the midst of the storm, Sirius are also in another tussle with Soccer Soldier over the transfer of the African talent.

Marie Strand, who runs Soccer Soldier, says the outfit is entitled to 50 percent of the amount given to Sirius.

The matter has been sent to the Swedish Football Association arbitration panel.

Malmo feel the decision to buy the Ghanaian from Sirius IK was a bad one and want a refund of their money.

- We have come so far in the dispute against Malmö FF that we should comment on Malmö's second submission. It is the job that is going on right now. It is our agents who take care of it and really you can summarize the whole thing with the process rolling on, says Sirius Chairman Ove Sjöblom.

Can you see any end date?

- There have been some claims that make it possible to pull out of time. I have previously thought the summer, but now it can take a little longer. During the autumn, it is more likely that there may be a decisive factor, says Sjöblom.

Is there something you have been hesitant about in your earlier assessment on the issue?

No, my and our agent's perceptions are identical.

As for the process of Soccer Soldier, it also rolls on. There is a desire from Sirius to delay the Malmö FF dispute before deciding. Should the Malmö FF win the dispute, then the whole Soccer Soldier case falls because Sirius then made no profit at all at Kingsley Sarfo.

- We think so, but we do not know how the Arbitral Tribunal looks at it. It is not decided whether you are waiting for the Malmö FF dispute, but both are rolling in parallel, says Sjöblom.

When else can you wait for them in this dispute?

- A decision I would say can be made earlier in this dispute, but it depends on how it is handled. It has been going on longer and has come further.

Are you even ready?

- No, opinions are still sent back and forth, says Ove Sjöblom.