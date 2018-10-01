I'm not interested in Black Meteors job - Malik Jabir

Former Ghana international Malik Jabir has ruled himself out of the Black Meteors coaching job.

The Black Meteors will face Togo in a two legged game, with the winner moving on to the next stage where countries like Nigeria, Congo, Senegal and South Africa have all drawn by for the second round.

Ghana has not qualified for the competition since the format was change for the quadrennial competition, which is also a qualifying format for the Olympic games.

Jabir who has been the coach since 2015 has said he's no more interested because he has not being paid for three and half years.

"I don't know if I am the coach because I have ignored them after failing to pay me for three years and some months so how do they expect me to work without salary, no I won't do such again," he told Oyerepa FM.

"About four months ago on my way to Burkina Faso I received a message that C.K Akunnor has been handed the team so that's it."

"I am not sure anyone can approach me. No one, the fellow should make an attempt and they will not like what will happen"

"I am not interested, they can give the team to anyone of their choice, I care less about the team and what it is up to."

The first leg is slated for November 12, 2018, with the second leg a week later.