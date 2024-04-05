I'm ready to return to the Ghana Premier League - Ex Kotoko forward Obed Owusu

Former Asante Kotoko forward Obed Owusu Yeboah has expressed his readiness to potentially make a comeback to the Ghana Premier League.

Owusu, who recently concluded his stint with Nepal Super League side Birgunj United, is currently without a club at the age of 35.

Speaking in an interview with Koforidua-based Bryt FM during his stay in Ghana, Owusu indicated his willingness to join any Premier League club on a free transfer.

"I’m ready to make a return to the Premier League provided clubs are able to meet my demands. Currently I’m a free agent, so if I’m being approached by any club in the country at the end of the season, I will consider returning to the league because that is where we started from," Owusu stated.

Despite his availability, Owusu revealed that he has not received any offers from Ghanaian clubs as of now. However, he remains in contact with teams in the Nepalese league, contemplating a potential return to Birgunj United or exploring opportunities with other clubs in Nepal.

"At the moment, no Ghanaian club has contacted me for my services but I’m still in contact with some clubs in the Nepalese league," Owusu mentioned. "The league was supposed to start last month but because of elections, it has been postponed to June-July. I’m contemplating on returning to Nepal, either to play for Birgunj United or I join a different team."

Obed Owusu boasts a rich footballing history in Ghana, having had stints with clubs such as Okwahu United, All Blacks, Berekum Chelsea, and Asante Kotoko before venturing abroad in search of new opportunities.

Now, with the prospect of a potential return to the Ghana Premier League, Owusu's experience and talent could offer valuable contributions to any club willing to secure his services.