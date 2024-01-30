I'm very close to Kamaldeen Sulemana - Alidu Seidu on Stade Rennais move 

Ghana defender Alidu Seidu has disclosed that his close relationship with former Stade Rennais winger Kamaldeen Sulemana played a significant role in his decision to join the French Ligue 1 club.

Sulemana, who currently plays for Southampton in the English Championship, spent two seasons at Stade Rennais, making 34 appearances and scoring five goals before moving to the UK in January 2023.

Seidu, who joined Stade Rennais from Clermont Foot on a â‚¬11 million transfer fee, revealed that he has had positive interactions with Sulemana and other players at the club.

"I'm very close to Kamaldeen Sulemana, and I get on very well with Christopher Wooh," he stated in an interview with the club's official website. "The rest of the players I've met on Ligue 1 pitches, and I'm sure things will go well in the dressing room."

The 23-year-old defender has signed a four-year contract with Stade Rennais, committing himself to the club until 2028.

He has already completed his mandatory medical checks after returning from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, where he didn't feature much for Ghana.

Seidu's transfer to Stade Rennais is seen as a significant coup for the club, given his impressive performances for Clermont Foot in recent seasons.

His versatility, which allows him to play at both left-back and centre-back, is expected to bolster the club's defence and provide additional options for head coach Julien Stephan.

With his friendship with Sulemana and positive interactions with other players, Seidu is likely to settle quickly into life at Stade Rennais. His arrival is expected to generate excitement among the club's fans, who are eager to see how he will perform in the upcoming season.