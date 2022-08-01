'Important win today' - Ghana forward Joseph Paintsil reacts to Genk win against Liege

Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil is fired up for the season as he helped Genk to a 3-1 win against Standard Liege in the Belgian Pro League on Sunday.

The 24-year-old was impressive in the game for Genk before he was substituted in the second half.

Joseph Paintsil has been in fine form this season and has made two appearances with one assist in the ongoing campaign.

Paintsil's effort led to the first goal of the game in the fifth minute which was scored by Cyril Dessers.

The Ghana international created a couple of chances in the game but was unable to find the back of the net.

The former Ankaragucu forward is excited about the win and is looking forward to the next game against Eupen on Saturday in a post on his social media handles..