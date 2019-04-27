Impregnable John Boye provides last-gasp assist as FC Metz defeat Red Star to seal Ligue 1 promotion

Ghana defender John Boye registered a vital assist for FC Metz as they defeated Red Star 2-1 to win promotion to the French Ligue 1 on Friday night.

Frederic Antonetti's side needed a win to cement their place in next season's French Championnat ahead of the visit to relegation threatened Red Star on Friday.

Habibou Diallo ensured FC Metz's aim of sealing the title with three games to spare did not suffer any blemish as he put them ahead in the 21st minute through the spot.

But Ismail Camara gave Red Star a glimmer of hope when he levelled the score line on the stroke of half time with a powerful strike on the edge of the area.

However, Opa Nguette silenced the Stadion Pierre Brisson with his 90th minute goal courtesy a pass from John Boye which effectively handed Metz the Ligue 2 title and condemned Red Star to relegation.

Boye completed his 33rd out 35th league game for the club.

The towering guardsman has been ever-present for the Maroons since joining on a free transfer from Turkish side Sviasspor in the summer.