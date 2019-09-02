In-form Caleb Ekuban rues Trabzonspor draw with Fenerbahce in Turkish League

Ghana forward Caleb Ekuban has expressed disappointment over Trabzonspor failure to pick maximum points against Fenerbahce in the Turkish Supalig on Sunday.

Ekuban netted the equalizer for the visitors in the 28th minute for Trabzonspor after Garry Rodrigues had given the Canaries a 17th minute lead as both sides shared the spoils with a 1-1 stalemate.

"I cannot say we had a very good first half. It was obviously not a good one," Ekuban said.

"I saw a ball in the position pf a counter-wing went to the wing. It was very painful that we couldn't win all the points."

Ekuban is enjoying a rich-vein form for the Trabzon-based side - scoring 4 goals in the UEFA Europa League.