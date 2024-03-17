In-form Fatawu Issahaku returns to Ghana squad for Nigeria, Uganda friendlies 

In-form Leicester City winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has rejoined the Ghana national team for the upcoming international friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda next week.

The Sporting CP loanee has been in stellar form throughout the season for the Foxes, catching the eye of Ghana coach Otto Addo, who has included him in the 26-man squad.

Issahaku was notably absent from the Black Stars squad during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Cote d'Ivoire. Reports suggest that the youngster chose to prioritize his development at Leicester City during that period.

The 20-year-old has been instrumental for Leicester City this season, tallying three goals and providing 10 assists in 31 appearances.

Ghana's national team is set to face Nigeria, the finalists of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, on March 22, followed by a match against Uganda four days later in Marrakech, Morocco.

These fixtures mark the first outings for the senior national team since their disappointing campaign in the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, which led to the departure of Chris Hughton as the head coach of the Black Stars.

Below is the 26-man squad for the upcoming doubleheader: