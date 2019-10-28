In-form Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori records third straight clean sheet in South Africa

Black Stars goalkeeper Richard Ofori kept a third straight clean sheet as Maritzburg United earned a1-0 victory against Cape Town City in the South African top-flight last Friday.

Prior to the match, Ofori had produced stellar performances to help Maritzburg see off Baroka and Chippa United.

Against, Cape Town City, he was excellent in goal as he frustrated the home side.

The only stain on an impressive performance by the 25-year-old shot-stopper was a yellow card for time-wasting as the match at Cape Town Stadium drew to a close.

The match was decided by a penalty in first-half stoppage time with Thabiso Kutumela sending Dutch goalkeeper Peter Leeuwenburgh the wrong way.

Maritzburg’s next game in the league is a trip to Orlando Pirates. Before that, they will face Highlands Park in the quarter-finals of Telkom Park.

He has been in goal in all eight matches Maritzburg has played in the league this season.