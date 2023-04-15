In-form Ghanaian defender Nathaniel Adjei in line for Stockholm derby between Hammarby and AIK

Ghana youth international, Nathaniel Adjei is set to make a return to the Hammarby team for the Stockholm derby against AIK on Sunday in the Swedish Allsvenskan league.

Adjei's absence in the second game of the campaign cost Hammarby as they lost 3-1 to champions BK Hacken.

However, he is expected to make the starting line up for the biggest derby in Swedish football as Hammarby eye a return to winning ways.

The former Ghana U17 centre-back impressed as a second half substitute in the season opener against Degerfors as Hammarby secured a 3-1 win at home.

Before the season started, the youngster has been the brightest spot in the defence of Green and Whites as they reached the semi-finals of the Svenska Cup.

His outstanding displays has seen being tipped as one of the young players to watch in the Swedish topflight league this season.

Adjei's physicality and strength as well as his ability to read the games to perfection makes him a delight to watch.

Black Meteors coach Ibrahim Tanko is keen on inviting the 20-year-old in June for the Africa U23 Cup of Nations qualifiers, as Ghana eye a return to the Olympic Games.

Adjei has made six appearances this season, five in the Swedish Cup and one in the league.