Inaki and Nico Williams to follow in the footsteps of the Boateng brothers at the World Cup if...

The Williams brothers could be the second brothers to face each other at the World Cup following the footsteps of Kevin-Prince Boateng and Jerome Boateng.

The Boateng brothers were the first to meet at the World Cup in 2010 and 2014 both representing Ghana and Germany.

Inaki Williams made his debut in a major tournament for Ghana against Portugal in the World Cup on Thursday.

The Athletico Bilbao striker recently switched his nationality to play for Ghana.

His younger brother Nico Williams was also handed a call up to the Spain national team and also made the final squad for the World Cup.

"Iñaki is an excellent player and a new member of the National Team. He played well in September. He is a very strong attacker who moves very well between lines and has a lot of game intelligence", a delighted Otto Addo said after getting the Spanish-born striker to his squad.

"He also has a very firm character and has integrated very well. Everything indicates that he is going to give more energy to our team. We have good expectations and hopefully he will score a lot of goals in the World Cup," he added.

But his younger brother, Nico Williams , also from Athletic, was called up by Luis Enrique to the Spanish team and he did not hesitate to accept, staying in a different team than his brother's.

Nico, in fact, made his World Cup debut this Wednesday in the 7-0 win over Costa Rica in Group E, coming off the bench.

Otto Addo also referred to him: "We spoke with him. Iñaki decided to participate with us and Nico decided to go with Spain. It may have been the right decision, but it's not easy. It's not like choosing between clubs, which you can change more easily, it's much more difficult. But we respect his decision."

The truth is that Nico and Iñaki could collide in the World Cup quarterfinals if both teams qualify for that instance.

They would not be the first brothers to collide in a World Cup, as Kevin Prince Boateng (Ghana) and Jerome Boateng (Germany) already did it in South Africa 2010 and Brazil 2014.