Inaki Williams announces presence in Ivory Coast as Black Stars arrive for AFCON 2023

Black Stars striker Inaki Williams expressed his anticipation for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) as the Ghanaian team arrived in Ivory Coast on Wednesday afternoon, commencing what promises to be a unique and thrilling journey.

The team's arrival was a spectacle, with players emerging from the aircraft adorned in traditional Kente, a vibrant display of Ghana's rich cultural heritage. The atmosphere at the Ivory Coast airport was filled with jubilation and unity as the players were greeted by the captivating dance of a traditional cultural group.

Inaki Williams, taking to his official X page, tweeted: "Hello Ivory Coast. We're already here. ðŸ‡¬ðŸ‡­ðŸ•ºðŸ¿#AFCON2023"

The Athletic Bilbao forward is eager to make his mark in the tournament after switching nationality from Spain to Ghana. Despite initial struggles, Williams has been in incredible form for his club, netting eight goals and providing three assists in 18 league games.

The AFCON 2023 is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, January 13, and run through to February 11, 2024.

The Black Stars, four-time African champions, concluded their training camp in Kumasi on Tuesday and embarked on a trip to Ivory Coast, the host country for AFCON 2023.

Williams and the team are set to open their AFCON campaign against Cape Verde on Sunday, January 14, 2024, followed by matches against Egypt on January 18 and Mozambique on January 22, forming part of Group B in the tournament.