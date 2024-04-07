Ghana forward Inaki Williams played a pivotal role in Athletic Bilbao's victory, ending their 40-year trophy drought by clinching the Copa del Rey title in a thrilling penalty shootout against Mallorca.

The sold-out La Cartuja stadium erupted in celebration as Athletic secured their 24th Copa del Rey triumph, with Alex Berenguer sealing the win with a decisive penalty kick.

The victory marked a significant moment for Athletic, breaking their streak of six consecutive final defeats and securing their first Copa del Rey title since 1984.

Despite trailing early to a goal from Mallorca's Dani Rodriguez, Athletic fought back with Oihan Sancet equalizing after the break.

In a tense encounter that saw no winner in regular or extra time, goalkeeper Julen Agirrezabala's heroics in the shootout ultimately secured victory for Athletic.

Notably, Inaki Williams played a crucial role throughout the tournament, contributing two goals on the journey to the final.

With this triumph, Athletic Bilbao reaffirmed their status as one of Spain's most storied clubs, known for their unique tradition of exclusively fielding players of Basque origin.