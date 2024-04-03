Inaki Williams reflects on Black Stars challenges

Inaki Williams, the Athletic Bilbao forward, has openly acknowledged his struggles donning the Black Stars jersey since his switch from Ghana to Spain, citing a lack of desired performance despite consistent appearances.

Having opted to represent Ghana in 2022, Williams has found himself grappling with expectations, managing just one goal in his 17 outings for the national team.

Reflecting on his journey thus far, Williams admitted to facing difficulties but affirmed that the decision to represent his ancestral homeland has brought personal and career growth.

"I would never have imagined this. I had to make a decision, and I don't regret being able to represent the country of my parents and my family, to go back to my origins, to be able to travel more and see my loved ones in Ghana," Williams shared with Club del Deportista. "It's true that things didn't work out as we'd all hoped, but it's true that on a sporting and personal level, it helped me a lot. In fact, I think I'm in one of my best moments thanks to this decision."

Williams' solitary goal for Ghana came during a crucial World Cup qualifier against Madagascar, where his late strike secured a vital victory for the Black Stars at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Despite his challenges with the national team, Williams has flourished at the club level, demonstrating impressive form with 11 goals and five assists in 31 appearances across various competitions. Currently, his focus is set on the upcoming Copa del Rey final, as Athletic Bilbao prepares to face RCD Mallorca in a bid to clinch the coveted trophy.

As Williams continues to navigate the highs and lows of his footballing journey, he remains determined to contribute positively both on and off the field, striving for success with both club and country.