Inaki Williams sets sights on historic Copa del Rey triumph with Athletic Bilbao

Athletic Bilbao attacker Inaki Williams is gearing up for what he describes as a dream opportunity as his team prepares to battle RCD Mallorca in the Copa del Rey final, with hopes of securing the title for the first time in four decades.

Scheduled for Saturday, April 6, 2024, at the Estadio de La Cartuja, the final promises to be a thrilling encounter between the two sides, with both teams vying for glory.

Expressing his determination, Williams emphasised the significance of winning the Copa del Rey, highlighting its potential to carve a place in the club's illustrious history. Athletic Bilbao, having last clinched the prestigious trophy in 1984, are eager to end the prolonged drought and add another chapter to its legacy.

Reflecting on past setbacks, including defeats in the final stages of the competition in recent years, Williams and his teammates are determined to rewrite history by triumphing over RCD Mallorca.

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, Williams said “I always say, my parents have done so much for us. Everything we do is to give back to them for everything they have done for us. Hopefully, we can bring that victory, not only to them but to all the generations of Athleticzales who have not seen an Athletic champion.

"Hopefully we can enjoy a great final.

“It's a dream we've had since childhood. We've grown up playing together, we're still playing together and now we have the chance to play the first cup final together. Things didn't go the way we all wanted last year. Once again we can enjoy a final. We don't want to imagine, we want to do it."

His notable performances in the Copa del Rey, which include two goals and two assists, underscore his importance to the team's aspirations.