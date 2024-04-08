GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Inaki Williams shares moment with family after leading Athletic Bilbao to Copa del Rey triumph

Published on: 08 April 2024
Inaki Williams celebrated the biggest night of his career with his family after helping Athletic Bilbao end their 40-year wait for the Copa del Rey title. 

Williams started before he was replaced in extra time as the Basque club defeated Real Mallorca 4-2 on penalties to win the Spanish Cup.

His younger brother, Nico Williams, served the assist for Oihan Sancet's equalizer in the second half after Real Mallorca had taken the lead through Dani Rodriguez.

After the game, Williams and his younger brother alongside his father and mother shared a moment together as they celebrated the club's achievement.

The Williams brother were born to immigrant parents in the Spanish city of Bilbao, where they grew up to represent their boyhood club.

Having already won two Spanish Super Cup with Athletic Bilbao, the Copa del Rey is the major trophy the Ghanaian attacker has won.

Williams and his brother are also leading the club's quest for a UEFA Champions League place finish.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
