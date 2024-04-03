Inaki Williams stands firm on decision to represent Ghana amid criticism

Athletic Bilbao star Inaki Williams has brushed off criticisms surrounding his decision to switch allegiance to Ghana despite facing a disappointing spell in the Black Stars shirt.

Since changing nationality from Spain to Ghana in 2022, the Athletic forward has struggled to meet expectations, scoring only once in 17 appearances for the national team.

However, Williams remains steadfast in his belief that the decision to represent his parents' homeland has been beneficial for his career and personal life.

Reflecting on his time with the Ghana national team, he emphasized the opportunity to reconnect with his roots, travel more, and spend time with loved ones in Ghana.

“I would never have imagined this. I had to make a decision and I don’t regret being able to represent the country of my parents and my family, to go back to my origins, to be able to travel more and see my loved ones in Ghana," Williams told Club del Deportista.

Despite the sporting challenges, Williams sees the experience as transformative, stating that he is currently enjoying one of the best moments of his career.

"It's true that things didn’t work out as we’d all hoped, but it’s true that on a sporting and personal level, it helped me a lot. In fact, I think I’m in one of my best moments thanks to this decision."

His solitary goal for Ghana, scored in a crucial World Cup qualifier against Madagascar, stands out amidst the criticism.

In contrast to his struggles with the national team, Williams has been in impressive form for Athletic this season, tallying 11 goals and five assists in 31 appearances across all competitions.