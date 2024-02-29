Inaki Williams' superb goal sends Athletic Bilbao to Copa del Rey final

Inaki Williams put on a spectacular display as Athletic Bilbao dominated Atletico Madrid 3-0 in the Copa del Rey semi-finals, setting up a final showdown against Mallorca on April 6.

The Ghana striker scored once and assisted his younger brother Nico Williams for another goal, leading Athletic to a commanding 4-0 aggregate victory.

Inaki Williams was unstoppable throughout the match, using his quick reflexes and sharp instincts to outmanoeuvre the Atletico defence.

He opened the scoring in the 15th minute, emphatically volleying past Jan Oblak after Nico Williams' cross found him unmarked in the box.

The elder Williams sibling wasn't done yet, as he turned provider just before halftime. His clever cutback found Nico Williams, who coolly finished past Oblak to give Athletic a 2-0 lead.

The hosts continued to press, and their efforts were rewarded on the hour mark when they scored a third goal, sealing the 4-0 aggregate victory.

Inaki Williams has been a driving force behind Athletic's success this season, contributing 11 goals and five assists in all competitions.

His exceptional form has helped the team reach their first Copa del Rey final since 2021 and he'll be eager to lead them to their 24th title when they take on Mallorca in Sevilla.