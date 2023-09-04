Indonesian side Malut United announce signing of Ghanaian striker Derrick Sasraku

Indonesian side Malut United FC have announced the signing of Ghanaian striker Derrick Sasraku ahead of the start of the 2023-24 season, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.

Sasraku has arrived in Jakarta and is carrying out individual training adaptations with the assistant coach of the Indonesian Liga 2 club.

The player who has previously played in the Albanian League with KF Tirana underwent a health check this morning and will be with the players for their first training

Sasraku's last club before moving to Indonesia was Muscat Club in Oman. He also played for Saham Club in the same country.

The former Aduana Stars striker has also had a spell at Club Africain in Tunisia before returning to Ghana to sign for Medeama in April 2020.

Malut is aiming for immediate promotion to Indonesian top-flight in the club's first season in the second-tier football competition, which will start on September 10, 2023.