Sulley Muntari has expressed interest in playing at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations but his current form does not support his case.

The former AC Milan and Inter midfielder has played only 37 matches since he got ostracized from Ghana's squad at the 2014 FIFA World Cup finals-averaging 7.4 games annually.

Muntari, now with Spanish second-tier side Albacete, has managed to score three goals in those matches.

The 34-year-old has played in two Africa Cup of Nations tournaments (2008 and 2012).