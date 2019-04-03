Inform David Accam eyes improvement in performances as AFCON approaches

Inform Philadelphia Union forward David Accam has set sights on making a late claim for Ghana's team for the Nations Cup in June.

The winger has had a fine start to the MLS season, netting three goals in his last two games to help Union record back to back wins since the start of the campaign.

"I have started the season well and I just need to keep improving and doing better," Accam told Graphic Sports Online.

"Soccer is a funny sport, I didn’t even expect to start before the season but now am starting and playing well and contributing positively to the team."

Accam struggled in his first season at Philadelphia, and scored only once in 25 appearances following lack of form and injuries.

"My target for this season is to be healthy, fit and enjoy playing soccer again. It's been difficult two years with injuries and surgeries but am feeling much better now," said Accam who has scored a goal in 10 appearances for the national team.