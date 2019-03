On-loan Kayserispor midfielder Bernard Mensah has been ruled out for six weeks after undergoing surgery to correct a shoulder injury.

The 24-year-old picked up the injury in Kayserispor's 2-2 draw with Besiktas in the Turkish SupaLig on 2 March, 2019.

Mensah suffered a fracture of the left clavicle (collarbone) and needed to go under the knife.

Atlético Madrid-owned player has been flying for Kayserispor where he scored three goals 22 games in the Turkish Super Lig.