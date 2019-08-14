Injury-prone Anderlecht defender Emmanuel Adjei Sowah ruled out for "several months"

Anderlecht defender Emmanuel Adjei Sowah has been ruled out of action for 'several months' due to injury, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.

The 21-year-old has undergone a successful operation on the setback and is set for the sidelines for months.

The right-back has endured an injury nightmare in his young career since joining the Belgian giants.

Luck appears to have eluded the Ghanaian youngster as he continues to battle recurrent injuries.

The youngster suffered the injury at the end of 2017 and has not been able to really recover totally.

He made an appearance for the side's developmental squad in April this year with hopes the injury would be a thing of the past.

But he is yet to fully overcome the hellish and nightmarish injury worries.