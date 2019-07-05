Injury rule out Ghanaian duo Jung & Gyamerah from SV Hamburg training

Ghanaian duo Gideon Jung and Jan Gyamerah are missing from SV Hamburg pre-season due to injuries.

The Dinosaurs started their pre-season training last two weeks ago but without Gideon Jung and Jan Gyamerah who are facing spells on the sidelines.

The Ghanaian pair are suffering from muscular problems but are expected to recover in time for the start of the Bundesliga 2 campaign.

Jung missed large part of last season through injury, making only 14 appearances in all competitions and tallying one assist.

Gyamerah meanwhile spent last term on loan at VfL Bochum and managed to clock 25 games.

The duo are expected to play key roles for Dieter Hecking's outfit in the upcoming Bundesliga 2 campaign.

Hamburg finished 4th last term and will be gunning to secure promotion into the top flight.