Injury woes for VfL Bochum as Christopher Antwi-Adjei suffer setback

VfL Bochum coach Thomas Letsch has confirmed that winger Christopher Antwi-Adjei will remain sidelined due to persistent muscular problems.

This setback comes ahead of their crucial home fixture against RB Leipzig this weekend dashing hopes for a full-strength squad for the game.

The Ghanaian winger who was already absent in the previous game against MÃ¶nchengladbach, has been unable to overcome his injury concerns, making his return to training this week unlikely.

Antwi-Adjei's absence is a significant blow for VfL Bochum, as they will miss his attacking prowess and experience on the left wing.

Coach Letsch now faces the challenging task of selecting a suitable replacement to fill the void left by the 30-year-old.

In the previous match against MÃ¶nchengladbach, Letsch chose to start another Ghanaian talent, striker Moritz-Broni Kwarteng, in the hope of injecting dynamism into the attack. However, Kwarteng failed to make a significant impact, leaving Letsch with a dilemma as he sought to bolster his side's offensive threat against Leipzig.

The upcoming clash against RB Leipzig is crucial for VfL Bochum, and the absence of Antwi-Adjei adds an extra layer of challenge as they aim for a positive result.