Inter Allies send condolences to the family of David Brigidi

Ghana Premier side Inter Allies have sent a heart warming tribute to the family of Karela FC owner David Brigidi who passed on on Sunday morning.

Mr. David Brigidi known in footballing circles as Senator Brigidi passed on this morning after a short illness.

The Businessman who hails from Nigeria was a senator for the Bayelsa Central constituency of Bayelsa State between 1997 to 2007.

Inter Allies posted on Twitter after hearing news of of the passing of the 56 year old,"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Senator David Cobbina Siagha Brigidi, President of @ KarelaUtd_FC. Our deepest heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, Karela FC and the Football fraternity, His Soul Rest In Peace."

Mr. Brigidi bought Karela FC in 2013 and has bankrolled the team as they earn promotion to the top flight this season.

Mr. Brigidi also owned Karela Oil & Gas Nigeria, Karela Hotels & Resort Ghana, Kareela Oil & Gas Ghana, Re-Routine Air Limited, Adef Energy Services, Shores & Savannah (Law Partners) and South Field Petroleum.

