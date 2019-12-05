Inter Allies sign Berekum Chelsea goalkeeper Gideon Ahenkorah

Inter Allies have completed the signing of goalkeeper Gideon Ahenkorah from Premier League rivals Berekum Chelsea.

The shot stopped joins the Eleven is to One boys on a two year deal ahead of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season.

“I’m very happy to be here, it’s a beautiful club and I’m ready for this new challenge,” he said after signing the dotted lines.

“I am a motivator and a leader and with the experience I have, I can teach the young talents a few tricks.”

Gideon Ahenkorah has massive experience in the Ghana Premier League after five seasons with the Blues.

He is regarded as an ideal signing ahead of the new campaign after Inter Allies lost Kwame Baah to Asante Kotoko.