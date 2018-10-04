Inter midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah happy with "great" win over PSV in UEFA Champions League

Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah has expressed satisfaction in Inter Milan's away win over PSV Eindhoven in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday night.

The midfielder contributed largely in the game with his effort leading to Radja Niangolan's leveler in their 2-1 win over the Dutch side.

Asamoah posted on Twitter,"A great result for us still in the # UCL. # PSVInter # asamoah # Inter. A big result for us again in the # UCL. # PSVInter # asamoah # Inter."

Inter made it two wins from two and inflicted a second defeat on the Dutch side as Radja Nainggolan fired in an equaliser after Pablo Rosario scored his first goal in three years to give PSV the lead.

Argentina forward Mauro Icardi took advantage of an error from PSV Eindhoven goalkeeper Jeroen Zoet to gift Inter Milan a 2-1 victory.

PSV went in front on 27 minutes when Dutch junior international Rosario thundered his drive from 30 yards into the top corner with Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic rooted to the spot.

Inter levelled just before the break when Zoet could only parry Kwadwo Asamoah's shot and the ball fell for Nainggolan to smash into the net from the edge of the box.

But it was the visitors who scored next just before the hour-mark as Icardi took advantage of uncertainty in the PSV defence to latch on to a long-ball and as Zoet collided with defender Daniel Schwaab, the Argentine forward side-footed into the empty net.

?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 3, 2018