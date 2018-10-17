Inter Milan defender Kwadwo Asamoah eyes victory over AC Milan

Inter Milan left-back Kwadwo Asamoah is upbeat about their chances against AC Milan when they two city rivals clash in the Italian Serie A on Sunday.

Asamoah is set to take part in his debut Derby della Madonnina when the two giants battle it out for three points at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

The 29-year-old joined the Nerazzurri from reigning league champions Juventus during the summer transfer window.

“The team are working really hard to try and continue the run of results that we’ve had," Asamoah told Inter TV.

"I believe we’re on the right path and that we need to continue what we’re doing.

“Our run of fixtures is very difficult and it’s certainly not easy to get going again after the international break.

"I believe the derby is the best game that Italy has to offer.

“The stadium will be full and we need to get a good result. I give everything when I play, both for the fans and to help the team, who I would like to thank.” After Sunday's big game, Inter are set for another huge test when they play away to Barcelona in the Champions League on Wednesday.

“Not long after the Derby we’ll be in Champions League action once again, with this being an opportunity to get a big result," Asamoah added.

Inter occupy 3rd on the league table, seven places above AC, ahead of Sunday's Milan Derby.