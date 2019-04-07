Inter Milan star Kwadwo Asamoah recalls first goal as a professional footballer

Ghana and Inter Milan star Kwadwo Asamoah has revealed how he felt after scoring his first goal as professional footballer. According to Asamoah his first goal as a professional was in a match involving the national U-20 team the Black Satellites of Ghana and Senegal. "I will never forget the emotions of my first goal as a professional: it was a match of the Under-20 national team and we played against Senegal.

"We were away from home and, since that team was full of great players, I was still entering among the holders. That day I played from the first minute, the coach gave me confidence and I scored from a counter attack, collecting a cross from the right.Just a nice shot".

The former Juventus player also revealed that his favorite Inter Milan player is the legendary Adriano.

"Among my favorite players here has undoubtedly been Adriano. Inter is a great team, a great company. On a personal level, it changed me and I'm really very happy."

Kwadwo Asamoah joined Inter Milan in the summer of 2018 and has featured in 24 appearances for the club.