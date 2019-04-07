Inter Milan star Kwadwo Asamoah recalls first goal as a professional footballer

"We were away from home and, since that team was full of great players, I was still entering among the holders. That day I played from the first minute, the coach gave me confidence and I scored from a counter attack, collecting a cross from the right.Just a nice shot".
The former Juventus player also revealed that his favorite Inter Milan player is the legendary Adriano.
"Among my favorite players here has undoubtedly been Adriano. Inter is a great team, a great company. On a personal level, it changed me and I'm really very happy."
Kwadwo Asamoah joined Inter Milan in the summer of 2018 and has featured in 24 appearances for the club.