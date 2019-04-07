GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Inter Milan star Kwadwo Asamoah recalls first goal as a professional footballer

Published on: 07 April 2019
Kwadwo Asamoah

Ghana and Inter Milan star Kwadwo Asamoah has revealed how he felt after scoring his first goal as professional footballer.

According to Asamoah his first goal as a professional was in a match involving the national U-20 team the Black Satellites of Ghana and Senegal.

"I will never forget the emotions of my first goal as a professional: it was a match of the Under-20 national team and we played against Senegal.

"We were away from home and, since that team was full of great players, I was still entering among the holders. That day I played from the first minute, the coach gave me confidence and I scored from a counter attack, collecting a cross from the right.Just a nice shot".

The former Juventus player also revealed that his favorite Inter Milan player is the legendary Adriano.

"Among my favorite players here has undoubtedly been Adriano. Inter is a great team, a great company. On a personal level, it changed me and I'm really very happy."

Kwadwo Asamoah joined Inter Milan in the summer of 2018 and has featured in 24 appearances for the club.

